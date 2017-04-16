VIDEO - Chris Wilder dedicates League One title triumph to “incredible” Sheffield United fans

MANAGER Chris Wilder dedicated Sheffield United’s League One title success to the club’s fans.

A 1-0 defeat for second-placed Bolton Wanderers at Oldham Athletic on Saturday means no other team can now catch Wilder’s team, who – despite losing their opening four games – have gone on to dominate the third tier for most of the season.

Promotion was confirmed last week at Northampton Town but today’s news – with three games still remaining – is just the icing on the cake.

After the title was confirmed, manager Wilder declared Saturday, April 15 as a ”fantastic” day for the club.

“This is what everybody wanted and we’ve achieved it,” said Wilder.

“To get the amount of points we have at this stage of the season ... we fully deserve the title of being the best team in the division.

“When I came into the club, the staff that we inherited and the staff that we brought in, alongisde the players, they have all worked together in harmony.

“And we’ve been backed by an incredible support that has followed us all season, home and away. I don’t know how they have done it at times because times are hard and for them to back us in the numbers that they have is truly incredible.

“This is something that we will dedicate to all of our supporters because they had had a tough six years of being in this division.”