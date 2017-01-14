Walsall v Sheffield United: New Wolves deal is all down to the Blades

Ethan Ebanks-Landell believes his success at Sheffield United has earned him a new long-term contract at parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The centre-back has become a hero at Bramall Lane since arriving on loan and has been on the losing side just once, leading to fears that Wolves would recall him in January.

But he will now stay at United until the summer, after agreeing a new three-and-a-half-year contract at Molineux.

The 24-year-old believes his new deal is all thanks to his form in a Blades shirt this season.

“I’m buzzing, I’ve always said that I want to be here for the full season,” said Ebanks-Landell.

“It was always a possibility because you never know what might happen but everyone agreed that the worst thing for me was to go back and then not play. I’m happy here and pleased to be staying. I thank Sheffield United loads. I could have been sat at Wolves not playing and then wouldn’t have got a new contract because, in my head, I wouldn’t have deserved one. It’s happened because I’m playing here.

“Anything could happen in pre-season. I don’t know what will happen until I go back there but I’ve got that contract.

“They’ve seen that I’ve been playing reasonably well at Sheffield United and that I deserve a deal. I’d like to think that they wouldn’t have given me one just for the sake of it.”

Ebanks-Landell has not only impressed in defence this term, but has also popped up with five goals.

It has all helped turn the defender into an unexpected fans’ favourite at the Lane.

“It’s nice to know people are on my side here,” he said. “If you are having a bad game and the fans don’t like you, I’ve seen it before how they can get on a player’s back. But I’ve shanked many a ball out of play here and they’ve not had a go at me.”

Today, United face a trip to Walsall, the only side to beat the Blades in their last 22 League One outings.

Last week’s impressive 4-2 win at Southend United was their sixth successive win and United are swiftly building momentum.

“When we were at Wolves, we were a very good footballing team and we were good at scraping wins when we shouldn’t and turning draws into wins,” said Ebanks-Landell. “There’s the same mentality here.

“They say it’s harder at the top because you’ve got to keep your focus and there is no-one to chase but I don’t think we’ve got that problem here.”