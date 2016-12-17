Sheffield Wednesday 1 Rotherham United 0: Late Steven Fletcher penalty gives Owls the South Yorkshire bragging rights

A LAST-GASP stoppage time penalty from Steven Fletcher broke Rotherham United's hearts as Sheffield Wednesday claimed their second successive home derby success in the space of five days in dramatic fashion.

Fletcher coolly sent Lewis Price the wrong way after ex-Wednesday defender Richard Wood was penalised for a tug on Lucas Joao - and despite vehement away protests, with Wood receiving his marching orders in the process, referee Tim Robinson was unmoved and the Owls forward converted the spot-kick.

It was cruel on the Millers who produced a battling performance which looked like yielding them just their second away point of the season, only for Fletcher to have the final say and earn the Owls their first three points over Rotherham on home soil since September 1981.

Wednesday made one change to their starting line-up from the midweek derby success over Barnsley, with Almen Abdi replacing Barry Bannan, out with the troublesome foot problem which is currently afflictinng him.

The Millers brought back captain Lee Frecklington and Peter Odemwingie, available following a three-match ban, with Izzy Brown missing out with a hamstring issue and Will Vaulks demoted to the bench.

The first half proved a largely scrappy and forgettable occasion, which suited the Millers far more than the hosts, who received a few jeers at the interval.

One moment of controversy did arrive just before the break when Tom Adeyemi's bundled effort from close range from Joe Newell's well-flighted free-kick was ruled out, seemingly for a foul - although replays did not show any obvious issue.

At least, the Millers could point at the interval to a first clean sheet on the road since the end of August, with the visitors defending stoutly and afforded just one or two minor alarms.

It proved a half to forget for Lucas Joao, with the forward firing two presentable opportunities well off target when well placed, with a frustrating half for the hosts compounded by Abdi's substitution after 33 minutes when a shoulder problem.

Wednesday's sole effort on target saw Joao's header held by ex-Owls keeper Price in the run-up to the break - while Abdi and Tom Lees put efforts off target earlier

While happy to get bodies behind the ball and frustrate the Owls, the Millers did have a couple of bonafide sniffs on goal, most notably when Wood just failed to get a telling touch to Newell's teasing centre before the moment of controversy before the break involving Adeyemi.

To the Millers credit, their start to the second half was purposeful with a mini-spell of pressure ensuing with Adeyemi firing a low shot not too far wide in the early sparrings.

One or two signs of angst were appearing among home supporters, but the Owls soon got their act together and went mighty close to breaking the deadlock on 53 minutes.

Wallace found Joao and his dink over the onrushing Price was destined to creep into the net, only for Darnell Fisher to save the day with a fine clearance on the line.

It was the prelude to a concerted spell of Wednesday possession, but the Millers backline were manning their barricades well enough, with the hosts making their final change just after the hour mark, when Atdhe Nuhiu was thrown into the fray for Daniel Pudil to provide further attacking ballast.

One scare did arrive with a game of pinball ending with Joe Mattock nodding towards his own goal, but Price grasped the effort in the nick of time.

After being in retreat for a fair spell, the Millers regrouped and carved out a presentable chance to take the lead 14 minutes from time when Danny Ward's pull-back arrived at the feet of Frecklington, but a vital touch from Glenn Loovens diverted his low goalbound shot wide.

The best Wednesday could muster in reply saw Price hold Fletcher's header following Adam Reach's corner, with the Millers managing to hold firm until the dramatic late finale.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood; Palmer, Lees, Loovens, Pudil (Nuhiu 61); Lee (Jones 45), Abdi (Wallace 33), Hutchinson, Reach; Joao, Fletcher. Substitutes unused: Wildsmith, Sougou, Sasso, Hirst.

Rotherham United: Price, Fisher, Wood, Belaid, Mattock; Forde, Adeyemi, Frecklington, Newell; Odemwingie (Blackstock 69); Ward. Substitutes unused: Bilboe, Kelly, Vaulks, Taylor, Ball.

Referee: T Robinson (West Sussex).

Attendance: 27,272.