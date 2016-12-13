Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley: Latest updates from Hillsborough

Barnsley have the chance to leapfrog South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday with a win in tonight's hotly-anticipated midweek derby.

Stay up to date with the key moments with our match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts on the match by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page

Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport

Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport