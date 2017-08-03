2017-18 Preview: Avoiding slow start crucial for Sheffield Wednesday

DISAPPOINTMENT and dejection may have been the over-riding emotions for Sheffield Wednesday as the last two seasons came to an end but Carlos Carvalhal also felt hugely proud.

With good cause, too, as just three other clubs in the past decade have managed to claim a play-off place in back-to-back campaigns.

What Carvalhal also appreciates, however, is that a slow start in both of his two years at the helm ultimately cost the Owls a possible tilt at automatic promotion.

“I believe this time we are more ready,” he said. “We did not start well last season and that was a disappointment.

“For example, in the (League) Cup we had problems (Wednesday lost 2-1 to Cambridge). That was because we had to play almost an Under-23s side.

“This time, we are more ready. The players are ready, they have known us for two years. The aim (this summer) was to upgrade the quality of our tactics and do different things. The players knew a lot of the principles already.

“It means we feel we are ready for the first game of the season against Preston.”

Wednesday’s slow start in 2015-16 was understandable, key signings such as Fernando Forestieri, Barry Bannan and Daniel Pudil did not arrive until shortly before the summer window closed. But last year was different, all but Adam Reach of the summer signings were on board before a ball had been kicked in anger. “We need to start better,” added Carvalhal, whose side were 19th after five games. “It made things a challenge last season.”