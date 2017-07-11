Alfreton Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 5: Rhodes delivers on Owls return to remedy any play-off hangover

FIFTY FIVE days after their promotion dreams ended in the most heartbreaking of fashions, Sheffield Wednesday returned to action on Tuesday night on what proved to be an eventful evening for Jordan Rhodes.

The club’s record signing netted twice in the opening 25 minutes, then suffered a cut head that forced him out of the action before making an early exit to be with wife Emma after learning she had gone into labour.

Debut boy George Boyd gets in a first half strike at goal.

Dad Andy, the club’s goalkeeping coach, whisked the Owls striker away shortly before half-time to a shout of ‘good luck’ from Carlos Carvalhal.

“We hope everything goes okay,” said the Portuguese after seeing his side beat Alfreton Town 5-0 on a night when the home woodwork was also struck four times.

As for the game, the Owls chief added: “In the last two seasons, we came here and drew 1-1. We spoke with the players about being better than last season in everything.

“I felt we did better. The score was not important, we wanted to win but it was the performance and I think everyone could see we were better.

“The players understand what we want as we try to upgrade the quality of our tactics and try to do different things.”

For Carvalhal and his Wednesday players, the now familiar opening pre-season assignment at the Impact Arena was one to embrace as the process of putting a second consecutive play-off disappointment to bed shifted up a gear.

The summer hasn’t been easy. What ifs and maybes have abounded at S6 following the semi-final defeat to Huddersfield Town on penalties.

That demoralising exit, though, is in the past. The future is what matters and, in that respect, a brace for Rhodes was welcome, not least because of the criticism the striker faced last May for not stepping up to take a spot-kick against the Terriers.

His double came via typically predatory strikes. The first on 23 minutes owed much to a through-ball from Sam Winnall that was so well judged it allowed Rhodes to unleash a first time strike.

An Alfreton leg blocked that initial effort but Rhodes, ever alive to a goalscoring opportunity, displayed lightning quick reactions to snaffle a second opportunity.

A minute later, the £8m capture from Middlesbrough had his second via a deft header from a wonderful Liam Palmer cross after the home defence had been sliced open by an incisive passing move.

Rhodes’s involvement ended just after the half hour courtesy of an accidental collision. As he was being led from the field, news came through of his wife going into labour – prompting a quick change and dash to the hospital.

In his absence, Wednesday continued to dominate as Atdhe Nuhiu finished with aplomb from a Morgan Fox pull back, Adam Reach drilled an unstoppable 25-yard effort into the bottom corner and Connor O’Grady finished from close range late on.

Along with the goals, the highlight of Wednesday’s evening was an encouraging 45-minute debut for George Boyd.

Signed last week from Burnley on a free transfer, the 31 year old is eyeing a third promotion to the Premier League after previously helping Hull City and Burnley claim a place at the top table of English football.

Steve Bruce, when Boyd’s manager in the East Riding, famously once said of the wideman, ‘If your daughter came home with him, you would be delighted’.

It was his on-field deeds, however, that most endeared the former Scotland international to both Bruce and the KCOM Stadium faithful along with a knack of scoring important goals.

The 32-year-old didn’t mark his Wednesday bow by getting on the scoresheet but there was plenty to please the Owls fans who had made the short trip down the M1.

A drilled first-half shot that flashed a couple of yards wide drew warm applause from the travelling support.

Moments later, another Boyd effort was blocked by the chest of Billy Priestley to underline how willing the new man will be to try his luck in a Wednesday shirt.

It was a similar story for several of the former Scotland international’s team-mates as the home goal was regularly peppered with efforts as Nuhiu, Reach and James Murphy all struck the post.

Reach – one of five half-time substitutions – also clipped the top of the bar on a night when the low-key atmosphere meant the shouts of the players and coaching staff were often easily heard.

Andy Rhodes, before accompanying his son to hospital, fell foul of this inside the opening stages when berating goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith for launching consecutive clearances at Alfreton’s giant left-back Tom Allan.

“The other side,” demanded Rhodes. “He is 19 foot tall, hit the other flank.” Wildsmith’s thumbs up indicated he – along with everyone sitting in the main stand – understood the order. By full time, Wednesday’s players looked like the message to look forward and not back to last May had hit home in a similar fashion.

Goals from new signings Lloyd Isgrove, Zeki Fryers and George Moncur saw Barnsley open their pre-season with a 3-3 draw at non-league Guiseley. The hosts netted through two unnamed trialists and Reece Thompson.