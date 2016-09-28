Blackburn Rovers 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Carvalhal hails match-winner’s workrate

Sheffield Wednesday are hovering around the play-offs after notching their fourth victory in the last five games, with a 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers.

Steven Fletcher’s first half goal secured their first triumph on the road this season.

Carlos Carvalhal took the opportunity to pay tribute to the match-winner Fletcher.

Instead of his goalscoring prowess though, the manager pointed to his all-round contribution and how he has seamlessly slotted into the side following his summer move.

He said: “It’s not easy to play in our team, I must tell you, because we have one year of work and we have quality.

“It’s not easy for a new player to come to play. Some players take more time, some players are more easy to come inside the team.

“Fletcher was very easy to come into the team and the way he plays and the way he does the teamwork to me is more important.

“It’s not the goals and assists. It’s important if he’s a team worker because we know our attackers are our first defenders, to make sure we have a strong team. If we have a strong team, we’ll score goals.

“He came very easily into the team.”