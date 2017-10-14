Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday: No fear for Carvalhal on Macron return

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Carlos Carvalhal insists that he has no sense of trepidation ahead of his return to the Macron Stadium.

Carvalhal was sent to the stands during the Owls’ EFL Cup tie at Bolton on August 22 after a heated exchange with Trotters counterpart Phil Parkinson following a challenge by Barry Bannan on home winger Filipe Morais.

The Portuguese then became embroiled in an altercation with a steward and later admitted to fearing for his safety, while promising to seek police protection if another similar scenario unfolded in the future.

Carvalhal, who was handed a £4,000 fine and a two-match touchline ban following his spat with Parkinson, said: “It is not important to the game. I will be on the bench and the fans will be only in the stand and the security will be away from me and the players will play.

“This is the most important thing. I do not have any concern about that. Nothing.

“We know it will not be an easy game and will be tough. They will be playing for their life and use the arguments that they have and we will use our arguments.

“My players will be ready and put their football on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Carvalhal is not concerning himself with reports linking Gary Hooper with a £6m move to the Premier League in January.

Reports have suggested that the Owls, conscious of the parameters of Financial Fair Play, could cash in on Hooper, but Carvalhal is giving little credence to the reports.

He said: “It is not a problem to me.

“I am focused on my players and work and trying to improve my team.

“This type of question is part of the circus again and I don’t want to be part of the circus.

“I don’t know nothing about that (Hooper). Once again, I am focused in my work and my team. I am not reading the news and not my reality.

“If the chairman talks about this or another subject, it is my reality. If he doesn’t speak to me about nothing, it is not a reality.”