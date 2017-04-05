Carlos Carvalhal confident Sheffield Wednesday can produce strong enough finish

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal believes his side’s win at Rotherham can be the one that reboots their Sky Bet Championship play-off push.

A poor run of form had seen the Owls slip out of the top six but Steven Fletcher’s first-half double set them on their way to just a second victory in eight games.

Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher tried to find a way through the Rotherham defence. Picture: Steve Ellis

Their performance will not do a lot to ease supporters’ nerves, but they did what they had to do to get past the relegated Millers and move back into the play-off places after Fulham’s defeat at Derby.

“We came here to win,” the Portuguese said. “This game last season we probably wouldn’t have won.

“After the second goal we tried to achieve the 2-0 and close the game because after four games without a win we needed it.

“We must win our games. We came here to win, we won and now we have six games to finish. Two away and four at home.

“We celebrated a lot at the end of the game because we are restarting again and we are ready to finish at a good level.”