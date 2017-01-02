Carlos Carvalhal frustrated by fixture pile-up following Sheffield Wednesday draw

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal blamed fatigue after his side drew 0-0 with Wolves at Hillsborough.

The visitors hit the woodwork either side of half-time, through Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Joe Mason, but the Owls were not without chances either as the points were shared.

However, Carvalhal felt his players had very little left to give following the busy festive period.

"I think it was a typical game after such a short break of 48 hours," said the Portuguese.

"I think the scoreline was correct. We had chances, they had chances. One possible penalty to them, one possible penalty to us.

"We wanted to do better in this game but we did what we could have done under the circumstances and the draw was the fair result.

"I don't know if we win one point or lose two points but I think the time off now will be very good to us.

"You try your best, you put the best team out to win the game but you also have to put out the team who has recovered the best.

"We played against a team who play very compact and solid. They made things difficult for us. I don't have too many things to talk about in this game.

"If you ask me whether we had time to prepare for the game though, strategy, corners, set-pieces, I tell you no."