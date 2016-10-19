Carvalhal confident over Westwood injury as Sheffield Wednesday earn point at Cardiff

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal was reasonably happy with a point at Cardiff City on Tuesday night and hopes the back problem that forced goalkeeper Keiren Westwood off during the first half is not too serious.

Having kicked off his reign with victory over Bristol City, Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds had been on course to beat another side chasing promotion when Peter Whittingham’s free-kick gave them a ninth-minute lead.

But the Owls dominated possession and an improved second-half showing got its reward when Daniel Pudil scored his first goal since December 10 minutes after the break.

It was enough to move Wednesday into the play-off places, while ensuring Cardiff remain in the bottom three.

“Keiren had a bit of a back problem which he felt during the warm-up, but he felt well enough to play,” said Carvalhal.

“Then, during the early part of the game he felt it again and we felt it was best not to take a risk. I do not think it is too serious and we hope he can play this weekend.

“It made it difficult for us as we lost a substitution for the second half when we wanted to freshen things up, but I still feel we did well and were the better side.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint competition. In one week everything can change in the Championship.

“I think we are better this season at this point compared with last season. The quality of football is better than last season which is a positive.”

