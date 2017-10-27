Chansiri wants to keep Sheffield Wednesday family intact, says Carvalhal

Under-pressure Carlos Carvalhal believes he will repay the loyalty shown by Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Despite a recent run of just four points from a possible 18, Chansiri pledged at a fans’ meeting on Wednesday night that he was “100 per cent” behind his manager.

With the Owls – tipped for promotion at the start of the season – languishing in 16th spot, many trigger-happy chairmen would have axed their manager before now.

Carvalhal is hoping he can replay his owner’s loyalty, starting tomorrow in the South Yorkshire derby with Barnsley.

“The chairman likes relationships over a long time,” said Carvalhal, who had a group meeting with Chansiri and the Owls squad on Wednesday. “It’s something that he appreciates, and why he doesn’t sell many players, he tries to keep players. He doesn’t try to manage Sheffield Wednesday like a business, he tries to manage it like a family.

“You can understand why he gets good offers for players, he doesn’t want to sell them. He wants to keep everybody together.

“When I know that mentality, it is not a big surprise to me (that he supports me 100 per cent). We are here with a big commitment to the club, working hard – and people know we have quality.

“When you have that relationship, it’s not when you have a bad moment that you must change things. That is the easy thing to do. In the two and a bit years we have been here, we are not in a good period at this moment – that is a reality – but we are doing well, in my opinion, since we arrived.”

Wednesday have reached the play-offs in each of Carvalhal’s first two seasons at Hillsborough, but currently sit six points adrift of the top six.

The Portuguese boss is confident they can bridge the gap, and believes their current troubles is a test of character for everyone connected to Hillsborough.

“To put the team at good levels all the time is not easy,” he said. “We believe we can do so again.

“When you are in good moments, winning, people are smiling and singing, and say good things about you, you don’t see their personality.

“When I have a problem, in the bad moments, I will know who you really are.

“What kind of player, fan, and chairman you are. What I like from my players, take a step in front, don’t hide.

“If you hide, if you don’t want to play, you can be a good player but you are not a man.

“It’s why I said after Derby, I appreciate the reaction of a lot of my players, and I appreciate the attitude of the chairman.

“Because in this moment, we will see who really is a leader, and who will show their face and never hide.”