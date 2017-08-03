Clean bill of health leaves Sheffield Wednesday boss with selection dilemma

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Carlos Carvalhal admits to having several selection dilemmas ahead of picking his match-day squad for the Owls' Championship opener at Preston.

Wednesday report almost a clean bill of health, with Kieran Lee and Liam Palmer also well down the road to full fitness levels and not far away from a return to the fray.

Carvalhal said: "Let's see for Saturday. We will choose the 18 tomorrow. It is not easy to choose the 18 because all of them are training very well.

"We have another game on Tuesday and I believe most of the players will be involved in the games and Kieran is in this group of players.

"He (Lee) is doing better. It is not difficult to achieve the best of him because he is an athletic player.

"He is skinny, not fat. I do not think he drinks too much beer! He's a player who will be ready very, very soon.

"Liam is almost there, but he has not recovered 100 per cent. He is not training but the rest of them are training.

"All the (other) players are available and to me they are the best players in the world."