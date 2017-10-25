Consistency is key if Owls are to climb Championship, insists Joost van Aken

Dutch defender Joost van Aken insists he has not been surprised by English football after a mixed start to his Sheffield Wednesday career.

The 23-year-old has seen the inconsisties of the Championship in his two months at Hillsborough, which started with an impressive debut in a 3-1 win against Nottngham Forest.

In his seven appearances in an Owls shirt, Wednesday have won three, drawn one, and lost twice.

He was left out of the Owls team which lost 2-0 to Derby County on Saturday, to pave the way for the return of fellow Dutch defender Glenn Loovens.

That lasted just four minutes, tough, after Loovens was shown a straight red card for a foul on Matej Vydra, which resulted in a penalty.

Van Aken was forced to watch from the sidelines at Pride Park, as boss Carlos Carvalhal opted against bringing on the centre-half, instead switching left-back Morgan Fox to parter Tom Lees and drop midfielder Adam Reach into the full-back spot.

Van Aken is due to replace the suspended Loovens -– who must now serve a one-match ban – in Saturday lunchtime’s crucial South Yorkshire derby with Barnsley.

After picking up just four points from a possible 18 in the Championship, stranded in mid-table, the pressure is on Carvalhal to keep in touch with the top six.

“It’s exactly what I expected, a hard competition and a hard league,” said van Aken.

“We still have the same aims this season, we are not in the best situation but we have shown we can be a good team.

“I believe we are strong but we need to show this on the pitch and become consistent and that is the most important.

“If we can achieve that, then we will climb up the league,” added the defender.

Van Aken - reported to have cost the Owls £4m in August – has won admirers for his ability to bring the ball out of defence, while his passing is not in question, but the Netherlands Under-21 international is having to learn “on the job” of the demands English football throws up.

In an interview with Dutch website, footballoranje.com, Joost was questioned over his international aspirations.

He said: “I think it is a possibility to step up to the senior squad in the future but I am not thinking about that in this moment.

“I’m just thinking about Sheffield Wednesday and becoming a better player here, producing better performances with the team.

“We need wins, we need points so that’s the most important thing and all I am thinking about in this moment and nothing else.”

