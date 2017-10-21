Derby 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Here's how the Owls rated...

Have your say

Here's how the Sheffield Wednesday players rated in their 2-0 defeat at Pride Park against Derby County.

Sheffield Wednesday

Kieren Westwood 8: Returned to the Owls goals after a few weeks out and kept the visitors in the match. Had no chance with the penalty.

Jack Hunt 6: Had little chance to get forward, but put in a calm display at right-back.

Glenn Loovens 3: Owls captain saw his return lasted less than five minutes, red carded after bringing down Matej Vydra.

Tom Lees 7: Had his work cut out against Vydra and Nugent. But led the defence well once Loovens departed.

Morgan Fox 7: The left-back moved to centre-half after Loovens red card and put in a decent shift.

Ross Wallace 6: Tired as the game went on, but kept possession well on a difficult afternoon for the Owls.

Barry Bannan 7: Alongside Lee, the Owls were outnumbered in midfield, but was full of energy. Came close with long-distance shot.

Kieran Lee 7: Tireless effort from the Owls No 5, who had to graft his way through the game.

Adam Reach 6: Dropped to left-back, after starting wide midfield, and had a tough afternoon up against Johnny Russell.

Gary Hooper 7: Worked his socks off, dropping back into midfield at times when the Owls were out of possession. Fed on scraps.

Steven Fletcher 7: Had a good shout for a penalty rejected in first half, and looked a threat alongside Hooper.

Substitutes

Lucas Joao (65 for Fletcher) 6: Portugal international did well, winning several free-kicks for the Owls in dangerous positions. But never had a clear chance.

Marco Matias (82 for Wallace) 6: No chance to make an impression.

Unused substitutes

Joe Wildsmith

David Jones

Joost van Aken

Liam Palmer

Atdhe Nuhiu