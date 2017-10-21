Derby County 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Latest from Pride Park

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a nightmare start to their game at Derby County seeing captain Glenn Loovens sent off and conceding a penalty in the opening five minutes.

Owls chief Carlos Carvalhal made three changes from the side which lost at Bolton last time out, goalkeeper Kieren Westwood, captain Loovens and left-back Morgan Fox coming into the team.

There was also a place on the bench for winger Marco Matias, but Sam Hutchinson or Daniel Pudil were not in the match-day squad.

But the Owls made a terrible start and were 1-0 down and reduced to 10 men after just five minutes.

Loovens was shown a straight red card for hauling down Matej Vydra and the Rams striker netted from the spot.

And the hosts should have been 2-0 up - after the Owls had their own penalty appeals for handball rejected - when Tom Lawrence burst through, chipped the ball over Kieren Westwood, only to be denied by the post.

Derby looked dangerous in attack, but the Owls had their chances. Steven Fletcher's header set Gary Hooper free, but he was denied by a Curtis Davies tackle.

Then Fletcher got on the end of Ross Wallace's corner, but headed just wide of the post, before going down in the penalty box when clean through - but again referee Scott Duncan waved away claims for a spot-kick.

At the other end, Westwood had to be alert to keep out Johnny Russell's long-range effort.