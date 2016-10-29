Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday: Latest from Owls

In-form Sheffield Wednesday travel down the M1 to Derby County today in the Championship.
Team news: Sheffield Wednesday are hoping goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is fit to return after a back injury ruled him out of last week’s win over Queens Park Rangers. If not, rookie Cameron Dawson will continue to deputise. Otherwise, the Owls have no fresh injury worries. Injured duo Marco Matias and Lucas Joao are still not fit to return. Craig Bryson is an injury doubt for Derby due to a thigh problem. Will Hughes is suspended while George Thorne is still recovering from a broken leg.
Last six games: Derby LWDWDL Sheffield Wednesday WWLWDW.
Referee: J Linington (Newport).
Last time: Derby County 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1, April 23 2016, Championship.
