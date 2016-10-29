Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday: Liam Palmer aims to finish job armed with new deal

Liam Palmer dreams of promotion to the Premier League and finishing his career at boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has been at Wednesday since he was seven and this week signed a two-year extension to keep him at Hillsborough until 2019.

Palmer recalls supporting the Owls as a fan in the Premier League, but it was in League One where he made his debut.

Now, under owner Dejphon Chansiri and head coach Carlos Carvalhal, the Owls are pushing for a return to the top flight for the first time in 16 years.

“When I first broke through we were in League One, we had the promotion, and I have seen a number of players and managers come and go,” said Palmer, ahead of today’s trip to Derby County.

“Since the chairman has come in, he has taken us to a new level. His ambitions are there for everyone to see, and, as players that’s what we buy into. It starts from the top and filters right the way through. We are definitely on the right track.

“There’s nowhere else I would rather be. Obviously, I went on loan to Tranmere for a short stint but even when I was there I didn’t want to play for anyone but Sheffield Wednesday and long may that continue. We came so close to promotion last season and to be a part of that was incredible, getting to Wembley.

“To finish that job off now would something I would never forget.”

Asked if he would like to see out his playing days at Hillsborough, Palmer replied: “I would definitely like that. In football things change quickly, and it’s quite rare to see someone being at a club for as long as I have.

“I am happy here, friends and family are here and I watched the club as a kid and came through the Academy.

“Staying here (for the rest of my career) is something I would like to do given the opportunity.”

Wednesday will be looking to end an unwanted record today at Derby.

The Owls have not beaten the Rams in their last 16 meetings, a record which stretches back to April, 2006.