Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday head to Derby County today desperate to keep in contact with the Championship promotion scene.

Last week's disappointing defeat at Bolton has piled the pressure on Carlos Carvalhal and his players to deliver at Pride Park.

Carvalhal made three changes from that side, goalkeeper Kieren Westwood, captain Glenn Loovens and left-back Morgan Fox coming into the team.

There was also a place on the bench for winger Marco Matias, but Sam Hutchinson was not in the match-day squad.