Fan’s view: Sheffield Wednesday

Verdict: It has been a very stop-start season so far with some glimpses of real quality, but Wednesday have also lacked a killer instinct at times and it has hurt us. However, it is far from a disaster as we are in the play-off spots and are not being left behind. Last season, our run after Christmas thrust us into chasing an automatic promotion spot and that is not beyond the realms of possibility again. But as I already alluded to, we need to be more clinical in front of goal to stand any chance of that happening.

Where has this season gone right/wrong? We are still picking up points. Worrying inconsistency.

Best moment: Home wins after coming from behind against Wigan Athletic and Bristol City. But I hope the best is still to come.

Lowest moment: Ipswich at home, the one game where we got what we deserved. Nothing.

Best and worst opposition teams: Brighton and Barnsley were impressive. Forest were the worst.

What needs to be done in transfer window? Bring in another really imposing central defender.

Predicted finish: Between 3rd and 6th.