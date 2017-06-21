Fixtures 2017-18 - Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday open their Championship campaign at Preston North End on August 5. Here is the Owls’ full fixture list for 2017-18.

August

5 Preston A

12 Queens Park Rangers H

15 Sunderland H

19 Fulham A

26 Burton Albion A

September

9 Nottingham Forest H

12 Brentford H

16 Cardiff City A

23 Sheffield United H

26 Birmingham City A

30 Leeds United H

October

14 Bolton Wanderers A

21 Derby County A

28 Barnsley H

31 Millwall H

November

4 Aston Villa A

18 Bristol City H

21 Ipswich Town

25 Reading A

December

2 Hull City H

9 Norwich City A

16 Wolverhampton Wanderers H

23 Middlesbrough H

26 Nottingham Forest A

30 Brentford A

January

1 Burton Albion H

13 Sheffield United A

20 Cardiff City H

27 Middlesbrough A

February

3 Birmingham City H

10 Barnsley A

17 Derby County H

20 Millwall A

24 Aston Villa H

March

3 Bristol City A

6 Ipswich Town H

10 Bolton Wanderers H

17 Leeds United A

31 Preston North End H

April

2 Sunderland A

7 Fulham H

10 Queens Park Rangers A

14 Hull City A

21 Reading H

28 Wolverhampton Wanderers A

May

6 Norwich City H