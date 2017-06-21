Fixtures 2017-18 - Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday open their Championship campaign at Preston North End on August 5. Here is the Owls’ full fixture list for 2017-18.
August
5 Preston A
12 Queens Park Rangers H
15 Sunderland H
19 Fulham A
26 Burton Albion A
September
9 Nottingham Forest H
12 Brentford H
16 Cardiff City A
23 Sheffield United H
26 Birmingham City A
30 Leeds United H
October
14 Bolton Wanderers A
21 Derby County A
28 Barnsley H
31 Millwall H
November
4 Aston Villa A
18 Bristol City H
21 Ipswich Town
25 Reading A
December
2 Hull City H
9 Norwich City A
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers H
23 Middlesbrough H
26 Nottingham Forest A
30 Brentford A
January
1 Burton Albion H
13 Sheffield United A
20 Cardiff City H
27 Middlesbrough A
February
3 Birmingham City H
10 Barnsley A
17 Derby County H
20 Millwall A
24 Aston Villa H
March
3 Bristol City A
6 Ipswich Town H
10 Bolton Wanderers H
17 Leeds United A
31 Preston North End H
April
2 Sunderland A
7 Fulham H
10 Queens Park Rangers A
14 Hull City A
21 Reading H
28 Wolverhampton Wanderers A
May
6 Norwich City H