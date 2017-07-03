George Boyd explains why he opted to join Sheffield Wednesday

NEW Sheffield Wednesday signing George Boyd says that joining the Owls represents a ‘no brainer’ after signing on a free transfer from Burnley.

The 31-year-old has become the Owls’ first signing of the close season and has agreed a three-year deal - while targeting an immediate promotion back to the top-flight.

Boyd, who spent a previous spell in Yorkshire with Hull City, said: “Soon as I knew of the interest, it was a no-brainer for me.

“I know a couple of the boys from Scotland and know David Jones from Burnley and it will be nice to get going and get a full pre-season under my belt.

“I want to come straight back up. The club have been close in the past few years and hopefully I can help get us over the line - in the third time. It is a club that needs to be in the Premier League.”