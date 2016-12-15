Gritted teeth: Barry Bannan plays through the pain barrier to aid Sheffield Wednesday

CARLOS CARVALHAL admits that influential Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan is currently playing through the pain barrier - with his troublesome foot injury being managed on a day-to-day basis.

The problem flared up for the Scot during the second half of Tuesday night’s win over near-neighbours Barnsley - forcing him to exit the fray with just over twenty minutes to go with David Jones coming on in his place.

Owls medics will assess Bannan’s condition ahead of Saturday’s second derby in the space of five days against Rotherham United, with the 27-year-old having not trained following the midweek victory.

Head coach Carvalhal said: “It is not a question of him being tired or not. He is playing with some pain.

“He has a very strange pain as it sometimes comes and sometimes does appear during training and in games.

“We have rested him in the last few days. He has not trained because we want him to rest his foot and after we will take the decision whether to use him or not on Saturday understanding he will be with a small pain.

“We are trying to manage the situation.”