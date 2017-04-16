HIGHLIGHTS - See how Sheffield Wednesday snatched late victory over Cardiff

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY strengthened their grip on the final Championship play-off place with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Cardiff.

The Owls, who were high on confidence after a 2-1 victory against Newcastle last weekend, dominated proceedings from the start but failed to convert any of their early chances.

However, substitute Fernando Forestieri struck late on to snatch all three points.

The win means Wednesday maintain their two-point advantage over Fulham, who also won on Good Friday, with just four games remaining. Defeat for Cardiff means they have gone five away games without a win.