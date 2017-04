Sheffield Wednesday completed a Championship double over Newcastle with a 2-1 win in front tof the Sky cameras on a stirring Saturday evening in the sunshine at Hillsborough.

Wednesday led through headers by Tom Lees and Steven Fletcher before JonJo Shelvey scored a consolation for the Magpies.

Click the PLAY button to watch highlights

READ MORE - Match report and reaction from Hillsborough

READ MORE - Leon Wobschall’s Wednesday player ratings