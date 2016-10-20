HIGHLIGHTS: Sheffield Wednesday rescue point against Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City

Sheffield Wednesday moved into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places by coming from behind to draw 1-1 and ensure Cardiff did not make it two wins from two under Neil Warnock.

The Bluebirds made an energetic start and were rewarded when Peter Whittingham gave them an early lead with a superb free-kick. A win would have moved the Welsh club out of the relegation zone but the visitors had the better of the second half and deservedly levelled through Daniel Pudil’s first goal since December.

