Hillsborough, May 7 - When dreams could be made and broken

JUNE 8 may be the significant date occupying the attentions of much of the country following Theresa May’s calling of a snap general election but May 7 is very much the red-letter day for a select group of others.

Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United supporters will be bracketing themselves firmly among that number ahead of a final-day set of ‘high noon’ Championship fixtures that have the potential to be pure box-office.

Climactic late-spring finalés where Yorkshire football fans have had one eye on events involving county rivals alongside nervously watching the fortunes of their own favourites have provided several drama-fuelled days that have gone down in White Rose sporting folklore over the years.

Events in 17 days’ time could well provide another.

Who, for instance, can forget May 4, 2013 – scene of a Yorkshire ‘love-in’ at the John Smith’s Stadium as both Town and Barnsley stayed up on ‘Survival Saturday’, while 70 miles away, there was also joy at Hull City following their Premier League elevation, albeit belatedly after Leeds did them a huge favour by beating promotion rivals Watford.

What about the previous year of May 5, 2012, when 38,082 packed into Hillsborough to see Wednesday beat Wycombe to clinch promotion back to the second tier to thwart the hopes of city rivals Sheffield United, who drew at Exeter City.

David Wagner, Huddersfield Town head coach. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The pièce de résistance? That arrived on May 5, 1990 – a sweet day when Leeds and the Blades were promoted to the top flight after beating Bournemouth and Leicester City, respectively, with the Cherries loss enabling Middlesbrough to stay up after their victory over Newcastle United, who had been locked in a three-way fight for promotion with their two Yorkshire rivals.

Fast-forward to the finalé to the current season and more tumultuous events tantalisingly await.

For Leeds supporters who head to Wigan on May 7, the final-day meeting at Hillsborough between the Owls and Fulham – in fifth and sixth place, respectively, in the Championship table – potentially has major ramifications for the Whites as well as their two play-off rivals.

As it stands, that particular fixture has a ‘get-out-of-jail’ element. It ensures Leeds’ fate remains in their hands – and despite dropping out of the play-off pack on Easter Monday for the first time since late November – United will finish in the top six if they win their last three games, with someone guaranteed to drop points in Sheffield.

Conversely, should results go against Leeds in their next two matches against Burton and Norwich, then a final-day draw for both the Owls and the Cottagers could prove enough to jointly kill the Whites’ top-six bid – even if they won at Wigan.

What is rather more clear-cut is that for several weeks, Fulham have undeniably proved the fly in the Championship ointment for the Tyke trio of Town, Wednesday and Leeds, with the Londoners’ form and steadfast refusal to go away ensuring that each has yet to confirm a play-off place.

Amid much suspense, Fulham could wreak further havoc should they win at Huddersfield on Saturday against a team they trounced 5-0 in November.

Should Town prevail, the primary emotion would definitely not be revenge, but savouring the considerably sweeter prize of securing a top-six place with three games in their season to go.

Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal

While weekend events could be definitive for David Wagner’s side, the smart money is on things going right down to the wire for Wednesday and Leeds.

This season’s tense play-off story is certainly a far cry from last season, when Wednesday claimed the final place with 74 points, five points clear of their nearest rival.

This time around, the Owls have a point more than their final 2015-16 total with three games left, but with the realisation that perhaps only hitting the 80-point mark will guarantee a place in the end-of-season lottery 12 months on.

A home victory over Derby this weekend would not finalise anything for Carlos Carvalhal’s side – but it would at least ensure they would be certain of finishing in the top six if they beat Fulham on the last day, even if they lost at Ipswich on Saturday week.

For Carvalhal, keeping momentum in a season when that quality has proved elusive perhaps up to now will be viewed as imperative. Should Wednesday chalk up another win, the Portuguese head coach would be able to hail a fifth successive league victory for the first time in his tenure at the perfect juncture.

The run home for Leeds may look less fraught than the late fixtures for Town and the Owls, but that is clearly negated by their alarming form of two wins in their past eight matches.

Leeds United's boss Garry Monk.

The margin for error is minimal and the significance of their visit to Burton on Saturday has little to do with it being their historic first trip to the Pirelli Stadium, but everything to do with keeping their season alive.