Hillsborough reaction: Draw was fair result, admits Sheffield Wednesday boss Carvalhal

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal accepted Saturday’s 0-0 Sky Bet Championship draw with high-flying Bristol City was a fair result.

The visitors looked the more likely team to find a winner at Hillsborough, but failed to convert a number of decent chances, while the Owls had a late penalty claim turned down when Barry Bannan tangled with Robins defender Hordur Magnusson in the area.

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal.

“I will not say anything about the referees. We have played 17 games and had no penalties,” Carvalhal said.

“The game was very balanced - we played against a team doing really well in away games. They’ve just lost one game so far.

“We had chances and they also had chances. These types of games, if you score, it’s a massive advantage.

“I think the score is correct. There are three or four games in the competition like this. Let’s see if this point will be important at the end of the season.

“I think our team misunderstood what they had to do. We missed a lot of passes which usually we don’t do.

“We try to press the opponent. But when we go to press they use long balls over the back of our defenders. It was difficult for our team to put the ball on the floor like we usually do.”

Bobby Reid had the game’s best opportunity for Bristol City, finding himself in acres of space inside the box on 35 minutes, but could only plant his free header straight at Keiren Westwood.

Josh Brownhill went close for the visitors in the second half, hitting a shot wide of the far post before Milan Djuric forced Westwood into a save.

City boss Lee Johnson felt his side could have left with all three points, but was not grumbling at one.

“I’m pleased with a point at a tough place to come,” he said. “We had the better chances. If we’d come away as 1-0 winners I don’t think it would have been a smash-and-grab job.

“We wanted to win and we felt we had the tools in our armoury to win. That showed on certain occasions. We nullified our opponents.

“The Wednesday fans got frustrated and to be honest that was because my boys shut the passing lines off.

“The game-plan was to come here and win. We came with a ‘plan B’. We just need to be a bit more solid in midfield. The plan was to play our game - the high press.

“But we have to respect they have good players.

“The only criticism is we couldn’t put a foot on it in the last 15 to 20 minutes.

“That’s our ninth clean sheet this season and that’s important.”