Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday: Forestieri and Hooper yet to ‘click’ for Owls admits boss Carvalhal

CARLOS CARVALHAL admits that Sheffield Wednesday forward duo Fernando Forestieri and Gary Hooper are waiting for a catalyst to ignite their seasons.

Forestieri is yet to reach the outstanding levels of consistency which he displayed last season, when his talismanic showings saw him crowned as the Owls Player of the Year, despite some intense competition.

Carvalhal has stressed that it is nothing to do with the attitude of the 26-year-old, who was in the spotlight back in August after refusing to travel to the Championship game at Norwich City, claiming his “mind was not in the right place” after being linked with beat-the-deadline moves to Derby County and Newcastle United.

The Watford player has since reaffirmed his commitment to the Owls, but has managed just two goals so far this term – with Carvalhal admitting that he, along with Hooper, needs something to click.

Hooper has fared slightly better with three goals, although six of his appearances so far this season have arrived from the bench, with his strikes all being in losing causes.

On Forestieri, who hit a late winner in last season’s fixture in Huddersfield, Carvalhal said: “The reality is that Fernando does not lose his abilities. But after the incident, he has scored one goal.

“It is something that Fernando must manage in his head. It is not a question of attitude and what he wants because he is trying all the time.

“His colleagues and fans like him and we are here to support him. But we are waiting for him, that is the reality.

“I hope that he can soon come with his absolute abilities inside the pitch.

“It is not a question of attitude but something in the mind.

“It might be just need one goal or something he can do in the game to change everything for the future.”

Echoing those comments regarding Hooper, Carvalhal added: “We are waiting for the best of Gary. He gives signals, but not the ‘click’. But when the player from last season clicks, he can jump to completely another level.

“They are two very important players for us and we are looking for a big week from them because of the ability and environment they have.

“Sometimes with these players, a kind of click can make a big difference to their season.”

The Owls are defending a five-match unbeaten run at Town in tomorrow’s derby encounter.