Injury worries mount up for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal is waiting on his “walking wounded” before picking his squad for Saturday’s trip to Reading.

The Owls head coach saw his side finish the game against Preston last weekend with “nine and a half men”, after Ross Wallace, Glenn Loovens and Lucas Joao were all substituted due to injuries.

Steve Fletcher

That forced Will Buckley to stay on the pitch, and limp through the final minutes, suffering with a shoulder injury.

Adding to the injury list, Steven Fletcher and Kieran Lee have also been in the Middlewood Road treatment room this week.

As a result, Wednesday’s preparations for Saturday’s trip to Berkshire have not run smoothly.

“It was not an easy week to prepare a game for us, players missing from training,” said Carvalhal. “To organise the team has not been easy.

“But it’s not a problem, everybody is involved in training who is ready to play. We will check which players are ready to play.

“It’s strange that we had injuries to five or six players at the same time, but it’s not a problem.

“The hardest situation is Buckley, we are waiting for the other players to recover.”