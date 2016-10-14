International break buoys Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Huddersfield Town challenge

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Carlos Carvalhal believes that the fortnight-long international break has done a number of the club’s recent recruits the world of good - ahead of the resumption on Championship business at Huddersfield Town.

Carvalhal, who revealed that keeper Keiren Westwood is 100 per cent fit following a recent thigh strain, says that the likes of Adam Reach, Almen Abdi, David Jones and Daniel Pudil have greatly benefited from a fortnight’s work further integrating with the squad at the training ground.

Another to prosper has been Netherlands international Urdy Emanuelson, who is getting ‘better and better’ according to the Owls chief.

The Portuguese did state that Steven Fletcher has a little bit of a fitness issue which will be monitored by the club - but the problem is not a significant one.

Carvalhal said: “The international break was important as in this period, we can introduce more things to the team and train more properly.

“It was okay for Daniel, for example, to improve his physical condition and important also to Almen, (Will) Buckley and Urdy - and for especially the new players to understand better what we want.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is fit to face Huddersfield Town

“We did a very good two weeks of training and we are strong and ready for the game on Sunday and I can feel when my players are absolutely ready and looking forward to the game and I am feeling like this, which is very important to me.”