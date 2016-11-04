International duo return to boost Sheffield Wednesday

Keiren Westwood will return for Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow for the Championship visit of Ipswich Town to Hillsborough.

The Owls goalkeeper has not played since October 19, when he was substituted in the first half at Cardiff City with a back injury.

The Republic of Ireland international missed the following games with QPR and Derby County - rookie Cameron Dawson donning the gloves - but the 32-year-old is due to return tomorrow after training all week.

“Keiren has started training again, which is good news,” said Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal. “He is an important player for us and he has been training very well during the week.

“We believe he will be eligible to play on Saturday.”

Scotland striker Steven Fletcher is also fit for selection, after he was substituted in last weekend’s 2-0 loss at Derby with a head injury.

“The injury was in the moment,” said Carvalhal. “The next day I asked him, and he was better, and he started training on the first day of the week.

“With the way we train, we don’t have too many injuries. There are injuries which you cannot control, with surgery or if you break something, but in general we don’t have too many muscular problems. Last season was the same.

“I think it’s to do with how we recover the players and prepare them to play.”