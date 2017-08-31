Jacob Butterfield raring to go after late loan agreement between Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have completed the signing of Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield on a season-long loan - with striker Sam Winnall moving in the opposite direction.

The prospect of swap deal gathered pace earlier today following discussions between both clubs and the dual moves have been completed ahead of this evening's 11pm deadline.

Jacob Butterfield conducted an official photoshoot late into the night at Hillsborough

The arrival of Bradford-born Butterfield, who has previously played for Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Barnsley, will add another attacking and creative midfield option to the Owls ranks.

Butterfield has become the Owls' fourth signing of the close season following the captures of winger George Boyd and defenders Frederico Venancio and Joost van Aken, who arrived earlier this week in a £4m move from Heerenveen.

On the move, Butterfield said: "It came about a bit last minute, to be honest. But when I heard about the opportunity and possibility there, I jumped at the chance.

"I have played most of my career in the Championship, apart from a brief spell in the Premier League and know the league well and look forward to trying to get out of it."

Winnall moves to the East Midlands just over seven months after joining the Owls in the January window from Barnsley.

The former Wolves and Scunthorpe man found opportunities hard to come by at Hillsborough with Wednesday being blessed with forward options at the top end of the pitch, with Winnall often finding himself as the odd man out.