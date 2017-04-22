Job not done yet - Sheffield Wednesday coach warns Owls not to get carried away after Derby County win

Coach Lee Bullen insists Sheffield Wednesday are keeping their focus on their next fixture and not the prospect of competing in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

The Owls moved up into fourth place courtesy of a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Derby at Hillsborough.

Unable to catch second-placed Newcastle with two games remaining, Wednesday boast a five-point advantage over Leeds, in seventh, but Bullen insists no-one in the south Yorkshire side's camp is taking anything for granted.

Bullen said: "This league has a way of coming back to bite you, everybody will say that is us home and hosed - and I am sure a lot of people are saying that - but Leeds United have still got two games to play.

"Our focus is on ourselves, we are not worrying about anybody else. We know what we have got to do, we knew what we had to do before the game today and we will continue to strive to hit our targets and not worry about what is going on elsewhere.

"Full focus will be on Ipswich next week. Nothing to do with Fulham (in their final game of the regular season), nothing to do with play-offs, no interest in that, it is only to do with Ipswich."

Wednesday fell behind on Saturday when Darren Bent gave Derby a 48th-minute lead after sneaking a header past Keiren Westwood at his near post.

Steven Fletcher levelled just before the hour mark when he headed home from close range after Gary Hooper had knocked Ross Wallace's cross back into the box.

And the hosts completed the comeback when Hooper's 64th-minute strike beat Scott Carson after the goalkeeper had failed to deal with a cross.

Bullen added: "As a unit and as a group, as we have been all season, the lads took it [the Derby goal] on the chin, rolled their sleeves up and showed a lot of quality for a period of 10 to 15 minutes to get the two goals.

"There is such a feel-good factor about the group, but the job is not done."