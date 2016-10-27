Keiren Westwood set for Sheffield Wednesday return

Keiren Westwood is set to win his fitness battle and return for Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper missed last week's 1-0 win over QPR with a back injury after being substituted in the 1-1 draw at Cardiff City.

Youngster Cameron Dawson filled in between the sticks - with No 2 choice Joe Wildsmith out injured - and impressed.

But the return of 32-year-old Westwood would be a big boost for the Owls for Saturdays' trip to Derby County.

Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal said: "He did a scan. It is clear. The exam doesn't show anything.

"He still has a little pain but we are monitoring him day by day and we hope that he can recover.

"We need all the players. Of course, Keiren is an important player. I think he will probably play on Saturday and I hope he can as we need him.

"We trust in our goalkeepers. We have confidence in Cammy. We want all the players to be ready."

Wednesday have no new injury worries for the weekend, with winger Marco Matias and striker Lucas Joao on the comeback trail.

"Marco needs a little bit more time," said Carvalhal. "I think soon he will be back

"Lucas is very, very near. I think he will probably train with us next week. He's training."