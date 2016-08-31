Middlesbrough’s Adam Reach attracting strong interest from Sheffield Wednesday

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are closing in on a big-money deal to sign Middlesbrough winger Adam Reach.

The Gateshead-born player has been on the radar of the Owls for several months and the wingman could now become the club’s major incoming recruit of the summer transfer window in a head-turning beat-the-deadline move.

Reports have suggested that the Owls will pay around £5m for Reach, who scored for Boro in a rare Championship outing for the Teessiders at Hillsborough 12 months ago.

A left-wing target has been a big deadline-day priority for the Owls, who are also keen on signing a left-back.

Reach spent last season on loan at Preston North End.