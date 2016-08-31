Middlesbrough’s Adam Reach excited to join Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have signed winger Adam Reach from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

The Owls confirmed the move on their official website two hours before the transfer window closes, but they did not disclose the length of the deal.

The Boro academy graduate spent much of last season on loan at Preston where he scored four goals in 36 appearances.

Reach was an unused substitute in Middlesbrough’s goalless draw with West Brom at the weekend but has not featured in any of the Teesside club’s opening four matches this term.

The 23-year-old told Wednesday’s official website: “I’m really pleased. It’s been a whirlwind day and I went into it not really knowing what was going to happen.

“I trained with Boro and then as soon as I was told of the interest from Sheffield Wednesday, I wanted to get straight down here.

“Everyone knows what the club achieved last season and everyone knows what they want to achieve this season. I want to be part of that.”