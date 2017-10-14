Owls reaction: Carvalhal blasts referee over “massive mistake” as Wednesday slump to defeat

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal claimed referee David Coote got the big decisions wrong in his side’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at bottom side Bolton.

A first-half goal from Sammy Ameobi and Sam Hutchinson’s own goal put Bolton 2-0 up before Kieran Lee’s reply set up a frantic final 25 minutes.

But Carvalhal believed Bolton substitute Filipe Morais should have been sent off, rather than booked, for handball in the build-up to Wednesday’s consolation.

And Lee appeared harshly yellow-carded for simulation when many thought David Wheater’s tackle had conceded a spot-kick.

“It was a massive mistake,” said Carvalhal of the late drama. “And I don’t understand why.

“I am sure everyone agrees with me. You all saw it.

“If the Bolton fans are honest they will say it was a clear penalty. And Kieran Lee never dives in that situation. It is a clear penalty and red card.

“Let me know one time when the opposition coach says there was a penalty or offside (for us) because I don’t remember.

“This is making a massive impact on the game. We are losing points in these situations and it is too much.”

On referee Coote’s call to only caution Morais, Carvalhal added: “I am not sure about the rule because I think it has changed. But it used to be red card and penalty.”

There were calls for the Portuguese boss to lose his job from Wednesday’s near 5,000-strong band of travelling supporters.

“The fans are unhappy and they have reasons to be unhappy. I agree with them because I am unhappy,” Carvalhal said.

“But we are not far from the first positions and all teams are losing points. We still believe we can achieve promotion this season.”

Bolton’s win was their first in the Championship since April 2016, after spending last term in League One, while Ameobi’s 10th-minute strike ended the Trotters’ run of eight games without a goal.

They had to hold their nerve at the end, as Wednesday pushed for a leveller in time added on.

“When the fourth official put the board up at the end I thought, ‘Where has he got six minutes from? Give us a chance’,” said Bolton manager Phil Parkinson.

“As the clock was ticking I was just staring at the referee thinking, ‘Come on, blow that whistle’. I was just so pleased when he did.

“It was a great game with a lot of chances. We looked like a team who could score.

“The players who came in, Josh Vela and Sammy, gave us a huge lift.

“It was one heck of an all-out effort. We have got to be prepared to run those hard yards and we did that today.

“The fans deserve that win and I am pleased for everyone connected with the club. But football is about sticking together and we have done that.”