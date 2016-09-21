Owls striker Fletcher targets goals milestone

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher is closing in on a personal milestone.

The Scotland international has netted 99 league goals in his career, and needs just one more to reach the century mark.

The Owls host Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Hillsborough, and 29-year-old Fletcher – a free signing this summer – is keen to add to his account.

He scored in back-to-back home games against Wigan and Bristol City this month, as well as netting for Scotland in their World Cup qualifier away in Malta.

He said: “It would be nice to get that milestone as it’s something to remember but it’s more about getting the three points against Forest.

“To get the win in front of our fans in the last time against Bristol City was a great feeling so to get that again this weekend would be fantastic.”

Barnsley have signed former Kidderminster Harriers striker Omari Patrick on a 12-month contract.

The 20-year-old impressed on trial at Oakwell and will join the club’s development squad.

Head of Academy Recruitment Bobby Hassell said: “He’s quick and strong so he will be a dangerous asset in our attacking play.”

FA chief executive Martin Glenn believes England should be aiming to lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium in 2020 when London hosts the final of the next European Championships.

Glenn was speaking at London’s City Hall where the branding for Euro 2020 was unveiled -–an event hosted by London mayor Sadiq Khan and representatives from the 12 other European cities that are hosting games in this one-off version of the competition.

With Wembley staging the two semi-finals and final of the event, new FA chairman Greg Clarke said during his welcome speech that England should try to “at least replicate” the team’s achievement the last time the country hosted the Euros in 1996, when they reached the semi-finals.

But when asked later if that was ambitious enough, Glenn said: “We’ll turn up to every tournament as contenders. That has to be our expectation.

“You can never say you’re going to win it because everybody else wants to win it too. But that is our ambition: to turn up to every tournament as a reasonable favourite and take it from there.”