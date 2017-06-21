Owls visit PNE in opener

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY will start the new 2017-18 season with a Roses trip to Preston North End on August 5 - with their first Steel City meeting with Sheffield United in over five-and-a-half years taking place at Hillsborough on September 23.

The reverse derby encounter against Chris Wilder’s Blades will be staged at Bramall Lane on January 13.

Wednesday have lost just once in their last eight derby outings against the Blades, with the last meeting between the pair arriving on February 2012 with the Owls triumphing 1-0 at Hillsborough.

The Owls will face fellow Yorkshire rivals Leeds at Hillsborough on September 30, seven days after the Blades’ home encounter, with the return taking place in Leeds on St Patrick’s Day (March 17).

Yuletide fixtures see Carlos Carvalhal’s side welcome Middlesbrough on December 23 and visit Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. The Owls go to Brentford on December 30 and host Burton on New Year’s Day.

Wednesday host Barnsley on October 28 and go to Oakwell on February 10.

Wednesday wrap up their 150th anniversary season with a home game against Norwich City on May 6.