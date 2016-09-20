Playing to praying: Footballers who have preceded Jeremy Helan by following their faith

THE news that Sheffield Wednesday full-back Jeremy Helan is set to announce his retirement from professional football at the age of 24 in order to devote his life to hid faith will represent the latest high-profile example of a footballer turning to religion.

Helan, a devout Muslim, had reportedly been considering retirement for some time, with his departure from the club expected to be officially confirmed shortly. Helan, who joined the Owls from Manchester City in 2013 and has featured just once this season, reportedly intends to travel to Saudi Arabia in order to dedicate himself to his religion. Here is a list of other footballers who devoted themselves to their god either by announcing their retirement during their playing days or pursuing that route after the end of professional careers.