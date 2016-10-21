POLL: Resolute Sheffield Wednesday keen to end week on positive note

IT may have passed under the radar of many neutrals but Sheffield Wednesday this week laid down a marker for their season.

Four points from two tough away assignments against high-flying Huddersfield Town and a Cardiff City side revitalised by Neil Warnock was enough to propel the Owls into the play-off places for the first time this season.

Most tellingly of all, however, Wednesday looked like a side finally ready to take the fight to the rest of the Championship.

At Huddersfield, Carlos Carvalhal’s tactical masterplan plus the return to form of Fernando Forestieri proved too much for the hosts.

Then, after weathering an early storm of pressure on Wednesday night from a Cardiff outfit clearly fired up by Warnock, Wednesday finished much the stronger of the two teams and if anyone was going to snatch a winner it was the Yorkshire side.

Both performances were those required of a side hoping to sustain a promotion push. The challenge now, of course, is to build on that to beat QPR tomorrow and ensure what has been a hugely encouraging week ends on a major positive.

“It depends on the next game,” said Carvalhal when asked if he would have taken four points at the start of the week from those two trips if offered.

“We have another game. We will recover the players. We had a long trip home. We went home by plane (from south Wales) but it was still late.

“This will be our third game in a short time. It is not the same conditions like the opponent, which is not good but we are not here to arrange problems but to try and achieve solutions. We will be with a good solution to try and fight for the three points on Saturday.”

Wednesday may take on Rangers with Kieren Westwood and Ross Wallace, despite the duo having to be substituted at the Cardiff City Stadium through injury.

“It is nothing problematic,” said Carvalhal before calling on the Hillsborough crowd to help his players overcome having 24 hours less than QPR to prepare.

“The conditions are better for them but the fans can equalise the situation. They can make a big difference. We are looking forward to receiving massive support for the game on Saturday and we need it.”