Preston North End 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1: The story of the game from Deepdale

Adam Reach scored a last-minute equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at Preston North End on New Year's Eve.

Recap all the key moments with our match-hub. Let us know your thoughts on the match by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page

Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport

Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport