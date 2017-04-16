QPR v Sheffield Wednesday: Trust in Carvalhal and we will be fine – Forestieri

FERNANDO FORESTIERI insists Sheffield Wednesday must ignore the fortunes of their promotion rivals if a second tilt in as many years at the play-offs is to be secured.

The Argentinian made a goal-scoring return in the Good Friday victory over Cardiff City after five games out.

It was a precious strike for not only Forestieri but also the Owls, who had been on course to slip out of the top six due to Fulham being in front at Norwich City.

Forestieri’s headed winner, therefore, came as a huge relief to another bumper Hillsborough crowd. “We need to focus on ourselves,” said the 27-year-old ahead of today’s trip to the capital.

“Let’s see how many points we can get. We just need to listen to what Carlos (head coach Carvalhal) wants.

“If we do what Carlos wants, we will do well. We don’t need to look at Fulham or the other teams around us. We just need to focus on ourselves and think about QPR.”

The manner of Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Cardiff underlined the side’s battling qualities. Coming on the back of the scintillating performance that had been enough to seal a league double over Newcastle United the previous week, the Owls’ ability to grind out all three points against Neil Warnock’s men displayed the other side of their character that Forestieri believes can keep the club on track for the play-offs.

“We are confident because we played very well against Newcastle,” he added.

“Everyone needs to focus 100 per cent so we can be more confident. We know we need to focus on QPR now.”

Forestieri’s 12th goal of the season against the Bluebirds was the second time in as many months that the Argentinian had eased any anxiety felt by the Owls faithful.

The first concerned the knee injury he sustained against Burton Albion that, at first, sparked fears the season was over for the club’s top scorer.

A second opinion abroad, however, eased those fears over a player who surely has a huge part to play if Wednesday are to go one better than last May’s play-off final defeat at Wembley.

Forestieri added: “When I spoke with the physio, he was always positive. I don’t know why everyone was saying my season was finished. I was positive I would come back strong and help the team.

“I went to Spain to go see a physio who I met and worked with at Watford. He helped me a lot mentally and physically. I am so happy to be back, especially with such a special goal. The Cardiff win was a big win, as we needed the three points.

“My knee feels good. I am not 100 per cent because I didn’t play for three weeks but I feel good.

“All I want to do now is help the team. That is the most important thing. If I go on the bench or start, it doesn’t matter.

“We need to win our last four matches. I have come back to help Carlos, the team and that is it.”

