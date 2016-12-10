Reading v Sheffield Wednesday: Confidence is restored as Hunt aims to wing it with Wednesday

Jack Hunt believes his recent run in the Sheffield Wednesday team has helped improve his performances.

The former Huddersfield Town defender has shared the right-back shirt with Liam Palmer this season, with head coach Carlos Carvalhal rotating the duo.

But Hunt, 26, has started the last four games and has begun to find the form that made him a fans’ favourite last season.

He believes the run of games in the first-team has boosted his confidence ahead of today’s trip to Reading.

“It has helped me massively having a run in the team,” said Hunt. “I said it last season but my mindset is kind of like a winger with how much I like to attack.

“I think at times this year confidence has been dented, but you’ve just got to take it on the chin and move on. It has benefited me massively having a run of games.

“I think I have been quite consistent in the last three games. I helped the team keep a clean sheet at Wolves. We would have kept one at Fulham, but conceded in the last minute. The squad have been consistent and I just want to keep it going.

“Maybe I couldn’t get as forward as much as I would have liked in the Fulham and Wolves games, but I felt I stretched my legs in the first half against Preston and got forward. It was a good feeling,” he added.

The Owls play the second of six Championship games in December today, having beaten Preston North End last time out.

Hunt believes a healthy return of points this month can see Wednesday pushing for the automatic promotion places.

“If we have a good Christmas, we could be right back in the top two, but we just go game by game,” he said. “That’s definitely what the manager drills into us.

“Reading have done really well this season so we know it is going to be a difficult game.”

Owls coach Carvalhal is looking forward to a hectic December.

“It’s something we miss because it’s very boring playing only three games in November,” said Carvalhal.

“It’s like a drug, we need the games. You miss the games, the emotions.

“After we play six or seven games in a few days, I am completely exhausted – not just the players, but me – and I like that.”