Sheffield Wednesday 0 Bristol City 0: How the players rated...

The Yorkshire Post's Richard Hercock delivers his match ratings from Sheffield Wednesday's 0-0 Championship game with Bristol City at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday

Keiren Westwood 6: Had little to do in the entire 90 minutes.

Jack Hunt 6: Failed to get forward as much as usual from right-back, but solid defensively.

Tom Lees 7: Wednesday's best defender, one forward surge in first half came close to creating a real chance for the Owls.

Glenn Loovens 6: Dutch defender was a calming influence at back, using all his experience.

Morgan Fox 6: Was caught out at left-back, playing two visiting players on side, but the Robins failed to punish him.

Ross Wallace 6: Fired in two long-range efforts in opening exchanges, but drifted out of the game. Lasted an hour before being replaced by Lucas Joao.

Jacob Butterfield 6: Made little impact in the first half, the on-loan midfielder had little time on the ball. Replaced by Kieran Lee on 68 minutes.

Barry Bannan 7: Seemed the most likely midfielder to create something for the Owls, with his non-stop running. Had a good shout for a penalty rejected late in the game.

Adam Reach 6: After three goals in three games, was starved of the ball in the opening 45 minutes.

Jordan Rhodes 6: Had Wednesday's best chance in first half, but headed over the crossbar, after a clever ball from Gary Hooper. Headed another chance over from corner in second half.

Gary Hooper 6: Had no chances in front of goal, and was getting some physical treatment from the Bristol City defence. Replaced late on by Steven Fletcher.

Substitutes

Lucas Joao (replace Wallace, 60) 6: Promised much, delivered little.

Kieran Lee (replaced Butterfield, 68) 6: More effective in midfield, when fully fit a definite starter.

Steven Fletcher (replaced Hooper, 83) 6: No time to make an impact.

David Jones

Joost van Aken

Liam Palmer

Joe Wildsmith