Sheffield Wednesday 0 Bristol City 0: Latest from Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City failed to muster a goal between them in a tight opening 45 minutes at Hillsborough.

Carlos Carvalhal's Owls were looking to make it three successive wins, after three-pointers against Millwall and Aston Villa.

The Owls named an unchanged team from the one which impressed at Villa Park, midfielder Kieran Lee returning from injury, to be named on the bench.

Ross Wallace came closest to breaking the deadlock for the Owls, but twice saw his long-distance efforts fly wide.

Jordan Rhodes should have done better, latching on to Gary Hooper's knockdown, but headed over with the goal at his mercy.

The visitors looked dangerous in attack, Bobby Reid beating Keiren Westwood but his shot was hacked away.