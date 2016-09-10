Sheffield Wednesday 1 Wigan 1: Latest from Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday will look to kickstart a poor start to the Championship season when they face Wigan at Hillsborough today.

Midfielder David Jones is suspended, but new signing Adam Reach was named on the bench.

The Owls had an early chance when Fernando Forestieri creeped in behind the Wigan defence, but referee David Coote waved away penalty appeals as the striker went to ground under a challenge.

But it was Wigan who took the lead in the opening minutes. Poor defensive work allowed the ball to go wide, and the cross was whipped in by Irish striker Will Grigg.

With 20 minutes on the clock, Wednesday were struggling to get the better of Wigan’s five-man midfield.

When Ross Wallace found space, his far-post cross was cleared before Steven Fletcher could get his header in.

But the Owls were level when Steven Fletcher turned his marker, before nudging the ball beyond Adam Bogdan.

