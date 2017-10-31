Sheffield Wednesday 2 Millwall 1: Jordan Rhodes ends goal drought in Owls win

Jordan Rhodes' first league goal since March helped ease the pressure on boss Carlos Carvalhal as Sheffield Wednesday beat Millwall 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Rhodes, a £10million signing from Middlesbrough, has hardly set Hillsborough alight since his January move which was made permanent in the summer, but struck the decisive goal just before half-time as the Owls won for only the second time in eight games.

Wednesday, whose fans have been chanting for Carvalhal's head in recent weeks, had taken the lead in the opening few minutes through Adam Reach, but Tom Elliott levelled for Millwall before Rhodes struck the decisive blow.

Neil Harris' men had chances to get back into the game, Shane Ferguson missing the best of them, but they remain winless on the road this season and ended the game with 10 men as Jake Cooper was dismissed in time added on.

Given his uncomfortable position and need for a win, Carvalhal could not have asked for a better start as Reach put them ahead in only the third minute.

A fine angled ball from Ross Wallace found Morgan Fox in space and the left-back's drilled cross was stabbed home by Reach from eight yards.

Having been denied a two-goal lead by a brilliant flying save from Jordan Archer to keep out Barry Bannan's effort, Wednesday saw their advantage wiped out in the 13th minute.

Millwall attacked quickly on the break and Fred Onyedinma's shot was deflected off a defender into the path of Elliott, who converted well from a narrow angle for his first goal since August.

If Elliott's wait for a goal has been long, then Rhodes' must have felt like a lifetime, but he ended a league drought that went back to March at a crucial time as he put the Owls back in front just before the break.

Wednesday forced a corner down the left which Wallace whipped in and the striker got in front of his marker and powered his header into the far corner.

It was just his fourth Championship goal in 30 games for the Owls and a fifth almost followed immediately afterwards, but his overhead kick drifted just wide.

Wednesday's nerves in the second half were evident and Millwall wasted several good chances to level.

The best of them came first as Ferguson was played in on goal but he took too long to shoot and Keiren Westwood came out to block.

Cooper headed straight at Westwood from a corner while Jed Wallace also wanted too much time when he found himself with space in the box and Glenn Loovens came to the rescue.

As Millwall pushed hard for an equaliser chances began to come at the other end and Rhodes should have had a hat-trick, but first he headed Wallace's cross over and then planted an effort from Fox's centre onto the post.In the end, Rhodes' solitary strike was enough and Wednesday held on for a much-needed win.