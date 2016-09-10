Sheffield Wednesday 2 Wigan 1: We put our heart on the pitch, says Carvalhal

Sheffield Wednesday battled back from going behind to beat Wigan at Hillsborough today.

The Owls had an early chance when Fernando Forestieri creeped in behind the Wigan defence, but referee David Coote waved away penalty appeals as the striker went to ground under a challenge.

But it was Wigan who took the lead in the opening minutes. Poor defensive work allowed the ball to go wide, and the cross was whipped in by Irish striker Will Grigg.

With 20 minutes on the clock, Wednesday were struggling to get the better of Wigan’s five-man midfield.

When Ross Wallace found space, his far-post cross was cleared before Steven Fletcher could get his header in.

But the Owls were level when Steven Fletcher turned his marker, before nudging the ball beyond Adam Bogdan.

In the second half, Wednesday took control and Fletcher saw his header hit the crossbar before the hosts went in front.

Forestieri stroked the ball home from a narrow angle before Gary Hooper was denied from an overhead kick.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal believes his players have rediscovered the fighting qualities which helped them go all the way to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final last season.

The Owls came from behind to beat Wigan 2-1 and Carvalhal thinks they displayed the same desire which almost took them to the Premier League.

Carvalhal said: “We lost 3-1 at Burnley last season and we discovered our team, we discovered our heart (in that game).

“We want to be the mirror of the city and of the region of Yorkshire. We put our heart on the pitch (against Wigan).”

Carvalhal admitted the scoreline could have looked a lot more comfortable for his side.

“The feeling that I have now is my players and the fans don’t deserve to suffer,” he said.

“We really played very well. We started losing the game, but we never lost the balance of the team.

“They (Wigan) played very compact and they controlled the ways to the goal. We discovered the way to make it 1-1. We had some chances and at the break we knew we must win.

“In the second half we pressed and we tried to open the defence of Wigan. We had some clear chances to score more goals and to win comfortably.

“The most important thing was to win and it was important to take a step forward.

We played with quality and we missed some chances, but we won.”

